While the Canberra Raiders have lost several star players over the past few seasons, such as Elliott Whitehead, Jack Wighton and Jordan Rapana, the club boasts some of the best up-and-coming young players in rugby league.

While all the attention has been put on former U19s NSW Blues representatives Chevy Stewart, Ethan Sanders, Ethan Strange, and Savelio Tamale, another player is slowly making a name for himself in the Raiders pathways system.

Attracting the interest of the Brisbane Broncos and The Dolphins before deciding to sign with the Raiders, Sylas Simon has been a standout for the club in the SG Ball competition and helped guide them to the Preliminary Final on Sunday against the Sydney Roosters.

Already having the opportunity to train with the first-grade squad during this year's pre-season, Simon only began his rugby league journey three years ago after previously playing OzTag and touch football.

However, he has already been likened to QLD Maroons fullback Reece Walsh and was named the 2024 Mal Meninga Cup Player of the Year for the North Devils, which has seen him regarded as one of the best-emerging talents in Queensland.

In an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle, Simon has opened up on his decision to join the Raiders, learning from Xavier Savage and continuing his family's rugby league legacy.

"It's cold and kinda scared for the snow," Simon joked on the move from Queensland to the nation's capital.

"I moved into the Raiders house with some of the boys which is good and got closer with them and got to know them more.

"It's hard without the family but they mean so much. The sacrifices they make for me to get to training and stuff is unbelievable and they come down every weekend almost to come watch me.

"My Dad (made me want to play league). He was a gun league player when he was younger, so it's in the family.

"He actually played for the Panthers and played about two games but then sort of got a neck injury which was pretty bad."

Despite being from Queensland, Simon grew up as a South Sydney Rabbitohs fan and idolised star fullback Latrell Mitchell, who has represented both the NSW Blues and the Australian Kangaroos.

The young Raider has also looked up to the stepping ability of Kalyn Ponga and Xavier Savage, who he had the opportunity to train alongside during the pre-season.

"He showed me around a bit and showed me the good things to do in my position. It's good learning off him," Simon said.

"It would mean the world (to play in the NRL). I would love to honestly and that's what we all hope for. It's the ultimate dream."