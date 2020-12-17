Canterbury’s busy off-season of recruiting could continue prior to the new year, with the Bulldogs reportedly nearing a move for Penrith prop Spencer Leniu, per The Daily Telegraph.

Melbourne Storm star Josh Addo-Carr officially signed a four-year deal to move to Belmore from 2022, with Leniu the next name on Trent Barrett’s Christmas wish list.

It is believed Leniu was close to agreeing to a deal with the Bulldogs on Wednesday, with the Panther likely to remain at the mountains for the next 12 months before making the switch.

Daine Laurie has serious wheels! A flashback to Round 10 of last season where Laurie pinned the ears back for a cracking try off a rampaging Spencer Leniu! 📝 https://t.co/0euvHTKxK0 pic.twitter.com/1BdD3Bxvlp — Canterbury Cup NSW (@CanterburyCup) August 10, 2020

Barrett has already poached Jack Hetherington from Penrith for 2021, with Matt Burton set to follow suit in 12 months time while Canterbury continue to press for an early release for the young half.

The former Panthers assistant is understood to have a good relationship with Leniu, with the Bulldogs having already lodged an offer for the 20-year-old several weeks ago and are awaiting confirmation on a move.

Leniu would join Addo-Carr, Hetherington, Burton, former Roosters half Kyle Flanagan and Raiders star Nick Cotric as promising new signings under Trent Barrett.

The Bulldogs however will have 15 players out of contract past the 2021 season and will be looking to secure some of their current incumbents.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph report that the Panthers have identified Broncos back-rower Jamil Hopoate as a potential target or the 2021 season after not being handed a contract past this year.

With the loss of Hetherington and skipper James Tamou, Hopoate would look to add depth for Ivan Cleary.

Hopoate played 12 games for the Broncos this season and has previously been listed with the Eels and Sea Eagles.