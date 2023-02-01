The Sydney Roosters are set to swoop on Wakefield Trinity winger Lewis Murphy for the 2024 season, snaring the speed machine on a two-year deal.

Murphy, who turns 21 next month, only made his Super League debut at the start of last season, netting 19 tries in 21 appearances, and landing himself firmly on the Roosters' radar.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that while the deal hasn't been signed off on as of yet, Murphy is favoured to test his hand in the NRL next year, and fill the vacancy on the Chooks' right wing.

Jaxson Paulo, Corey Allan and Paul Momirovski are scrapping it out for a Round 1 spot following Joseph Suaali'i's move to left centre for 2023.

One of the Super League's fastest movers and a fantastic finisher, Murphy has played the majority of his football on the left wing for Wakefield, but it'll take a lot more than an English rookie to displace Daniel Tupou from the spot he's held since late 2012.

Surrounded by former NRL stars at Trinity, Kevin Proctor will join the club on a one-year deal this season, while former Warriors and Knights halfback Mason Lino labelled him a 'superstar of the future'.

Pace to 𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗻. 🔥 Lewis Murphy is a rising star that has found his feet in the Trinity squad since being promoted from the academy ⭐️ Sign up for our Trinity Talent Pathway 🏉 👉 https://t.co/CUSKc0HIND pic.twitter.com/YbLxUFaMhC — Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation (@WTComFoundation) January 27, 2023

The Roosters don't have a great strike rate when it comes to English backs, with former Chooks in Joe Burgess, Oliver Gildart and Ryan Hall all struggling to make their mark during their time down under.

The deal is expected to become official within a matter of weeks as the Roosters battle borderline premiership favouritism, and aim to keep a lid on the Bondi hype train this season.