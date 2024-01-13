The Sydney Roosters NRLW have extended the contracts of two young and promising players ahead of the 2024 NRLW season.

The club has confirmed that they have signed Brydie Parker on a two-year contract until the end of 2025, whilst the club's NRLW Rookie of the Year, Mia Wood, has extended her contract for one more season.

Parker, 24, has been a key member of the Roosters since the inception of the NRLW in 2018 and returned to the field in 2023 after an ACL injury she endured in the 2021 NRLW Grand Final.

Not only is she a key player on the field, but Parker has been extremely instrumental off the field.

While recovering from her ACL injury, she was proclaimed a great leader in helping athletes in the female pathways program progress through the club.

Meanwhile, Wood scored four tries in five games last season, having excelled for the North Sydney Bears in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership Competition. She is also the daughter of former NRL player Garth Wood.

