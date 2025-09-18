The Sydney Roosters have issued a statement on representative forward Victor Radley, with the English international set to face a significant chunk of next year on the sidelines.

While Radley has not been charged by Queensland police, the Roosters will impose a ten-match suspension without pay and a $30,000 donation to be made to St Vincent's Hospital.

In what is the heaviest sanction ever imposed on a player in Sydney Roosters' history, Radley has accepted the sanctions and delivered a statement of his own.

“I want to sincerely apologise to the club, my teammates, our sponsors, Members and fans for the negative spotlight I have brought on the Roosters," said Radley on Thursday afternoon. "I accept the sanctions in full and will work hard to earn back the trust and respect of everyone who supports this great club. Likely to remain at the Roosters now, it comes after the forward had generated interest from various Super League teams including the London Broncos and St Helens RLFC.

