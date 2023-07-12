The Sydney Roosters have confirmed that Tavarna Papalii and Aliyah Nasio will miss the entirety of the upcoming NRLW season due to injuries.

Competing at the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League (ASSRL) National Championships in Queensland last week, the duo's NRLW season ended before it ever began.

Tavarna Papalii, an up-and-coming halfback with high potential, ruptured her ACL and MCL during the tournament. She is set to undergo surgery on her injury in the coming weeks.

Her teammate Aliyah Nasio will also miss the entires season after breaking her humerus during the same tournament.

“It was terrific to see both Tavarna and Aliyah recognised for their strong performances during the Championships by being named in the Australian Under 18 Schoolgirls team, but we're shattered that their NRLW campaigns have come to a premature end,” said Roosters NRLW Head Coach, John Strange.

“Tavarna captained the Australian Schoolgirls side in 2022 and we were looking forward to seeing her progression during this year's NRLW campaign, but unfortunately she'll be sidelined until the second half of 2024.

"While Aliyah's injury rules her out for the NRLW season, she remains a chance of playing in the end of year Australian Schoolgirls tour.

“Both Tavarna and Aliyah will remain in our system during their rehabilitation, and we will continue to support them on their road to recovery,” he continued.

The NRLW season will begin on Saturday, 22 July with the Sydney Roosters taking on the Brisbane Broncos later that day in their opening game at 19:45 pm AEST.

