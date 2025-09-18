The Sydney Roosters have confirmed the departures of five players after being eliminated from the 2025 NRL Finals last week by the Cronulla Sharks.\r\n\r\nWhile it was already confirmed that Chad Townsend (retired), Ethan King (North Queensland Cowboys) and Ethan Roberts (Wests Tigers) would be departing the team at the end of 2025, the Roosters have now revealed that two others will be joining them.\r\n\r\nThe list of players farewelled includes Sandon Smith and Zach Dockar-Clay who have been linked to the Newcastle Knights and Manly Sea Eagles, respectively.\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/AJLucantonio\/status\/1968608491502977310?t=BMB0xpqr02y2nLRqaMIZPA&s=19\r\n\r\nDuring the Roosters' awards presentation night, it is understood that coach Trent Robinson confirmed that Sandon Smith would be joining assistant Justin Holbrook at the Knights.\r\n\r\n \tSYDNEY ROOSTERS 2026 SQUAD \r\nRoosters Best 17 and Full Squad for 2026\r\n1. James Tedesco\r\n2. Mark Nawaqanitawase\r\n3. Billy Smith\r\n4. Robert Toia\r\n5. Daniel Tupou\r\n6. Hugo Savala (dev.)*\r\n7. Sam Walker\r\n8. Naufahu Whyte\r\n9. Reece Robson\r\n10. Lindsay Collins\r\n11. Siua Wong\r\n12. Angus Crichton\r\n13. Victor Radley\r\n\r\nInterchange\r\n14. Connor Watson\r\n15. Blake Steep\r\n16. Egan Butcher\r\n17. Spencer Leniu\r\n\r\nRest of squad\r\n18. Salesi Foketi\r\n19. Junior Pauga\r\n20. Toby Rodwell\r\n21. Xavier Va'a\r\n22. De La Salle Va'a\r\n23. Taylor Losalu\r\n24. Nat Butcher\r\n25. Jake Elliott\r\n26. Benaiah Ioelu\r\n27. Junior Tupou\r\n28. No player signed.\r\n29. No player signed.\r\n30. No player signed.\r\n\r\n2026 development list\r\n1. Rex Bassingthwaighte\r\n2. Reece Foley\r\n3. Hugo Savala