After 15 years, the Sydney Roosters will have a new major sponsor, with the Steggles logo officially being removed from the club's jersey from next season onwards.

The Roosters have now confirmed that BYD will become the new major sponsor, replacing Steggles on a five-year deal that will last until the end of the 2029 NRL season.

The new partnership between the two parties will see the BYD logo featured prominently across the front of the club's NRL and NRLW jerseys.

BYD will be hoping that the club can replicate the same success on the field that they did with Steggles as a sponsor, winning three premierships in 2013, 2018 and 2019, as well as the NRLW premiership in 2021 and 2024.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with BYD as our new Major Partner. ‘A New Energy' captures the Roosters' dynamic spirit and aligns with BYD's vision for a sustainable future," Roosters Chairman Nick Politis said.

"This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and excellence, and we look forward to building on that together over the next five years.”

The partnership between BYD and the Roosters will also allow fans to interact with the company's cutting-edge electric vehicles, including several exclusive offers for club members.

“Both BYD and the Sydney Roosters are iconic brands in their respective fields—one representing the forefront of sustainable mobility and the other a proud symbol of excellence in Australian rugby league," General Manager of BYD Australia & New Zealand, Mr Wing You added.

"This sponsorship is more than just a logo on a jersey; it's a true alignment of shared values, vision, and a commitment to creating a better future."