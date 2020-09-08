The Wests Tigers have tabled Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr a four-year multi-million dollar deal, reports NRL.com.

Melbourne is still yet to find a replacement after Alex Johnston says he wants to continue playing with Sydney amid Victoria’s COVID fears.

The Tigers are now a leading contender for Addo-Carr, according to NRL.com.

It would see Addo-Carr playing fullback at the club he debuted at for the next four seasons, but the Tigers are yet to make an official announcement.

Rumours suggest that other Sydney-based sides also have registered offers with Addo-Carr’s manager Mario Tartak, yet this is still to be confirmed.

Pathers veteran James Tamou is too making a call on his future after the Tigers pursue to make him a likely leader of the teams young front-row cohort.

Addo-Carr’s release from his Storm contract is still dependant on a trade from the Tigers of an outside-back or a winger from a rival club.

South Sydney’s Alex Johnston has been mentioned as a potential target for the Storm as he offers similar try-scoring expertise to Addo-Carr, with 97 tries from 138 NRL outings.

However, after beginning talks with the Melbourne based team, Johnston’s told them his preference is to stay in Sydney due to Victoria’s COVID-19 scenario.

Earlier the season Johnston was told that salary cap pressures would see him unlikely staying with Redfern in 2021.

The Rabbitohs however have revisited the subject in attempt to keep him in red and green next year and are likely to do so if young star Joseph Suaali chooses rugby union and the Waratahs over South Sydney’s three-year deal.

Melbourne Storm are already set to lose Suliasi Vunivalu after the Queensland Reds ensured their offer for 2021 would be accepted.

Vunivalu is likely to be named in the Storms 21-man clash with North Queensland later on in the week after a surprising early return from a broken jaw.

