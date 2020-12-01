Wests star David Nofoaluma could opt for a move to Parramatta if his financial demands aren’t met at Concord, with the Tigers eyeing axed Panther Josh Mansour to strengthen their flyer stocks.

Nofoaluma is keen on remaining with Wests and could land a three-year extension with the club, with the 26-year-old reportedly asking for close to $450,000-per-season.

The Dally M Winger of the Year told The Daily Telegraph he will look to the open market to test his value with rival clubs.

“I obviously love the Wests Tigers and the fans, you can tell by my passion.” Nofoaluma said. “But in reality, I am heading into what could potentially be my last contract.

“I am going to explore all my options and weigh up what’s the best decision for myself and more importantly my future.”

If the Tigers are unable to satisfy their star man’s needs, Nofoaluma could look in favour of a move to the Eels.

The Tigers winger spoke with Parramatta coach Brad Arthur three years ago before deciding to stay with Wests, with a move now on the cards if the Eels can open up their salary cap.

While financial support is a key factor for Nofoaluma’s future, so is finals football, with the flashy flyer yet to feature in the post-season across 139 games for the Tigers.

While Wests have tabled a three-year extension, it is unknown how large the difference is to his estimated $1.35 million asking price.

The Eels announced earlier this off-season that winger Blake Ferguson won’t be in their plans when his contract expires at the end of next season.

Mansour has reportedly told those close to him that the Tigers and Bulldogs have shown interest, while one unnamed club is also in the race.

The Bulldogs’ decision to pursue the Panthers flyer could depend on their situation with Josh Addo-Carr.

Mansour could head to Concord however, with the Tigers now fearing they could lose Nofoaluma for the future.

“I know with whatever decision I make, I can say I’ve given one hundred per cent every time I have stepped foot on the field for this club,” Nofoaluma said.