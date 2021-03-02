The Wests Tigers are close to securing the signature of former Parramatta junior Zach Dockar-Clay, per reports from Nine Wide World of Sport’s ‘The Mole’.

Despite never debuting at first-grade level in Australia, the New Zealander has previously spent time with the Eels and Panthers before joining Super League outfit Hull Kingston Rovers.

The former Junior Kiwi managed 17 appearances for the northern hemisphere franchise in 2017 and played a big hand in helping the Rovers gain promotion back to the top flight.

Since returning to Australia, Dockar-Clay has plied his trade primarily at halfback for the Townsville Blackhawks and captained Canterbury Cup outfit the Blacktown Workers Sea-Eagles.

It's a double for popular Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles captain Zach Dockar-Clay, winning our @CanterburyCup Players’ Player and Bob Batty Best & Fairest awards tonight. 👍#ManlyForever pic.twitter.com/E6emgYaVuP — Manly Warringah Sea Eagles (@SeaEagles) September 8, 2019

The 25-year-old is said to be adept both at hooker and in the halves, so should he sign on the dotted line with Wests, coach Michael Maguire will be afforded handy depth across multiple positions.

With an agreement impending, Dockar-Clay will be expected to line-up behind names like Luke Brooks, Jock Madden, Jacob Liddle, Billy Walters and Jake Simpkin.

The Tigers kick off their 2021 season away to the Raiders on Sunday March 14.