The Gold Coast Titans have a number of fullback options, including Jayden Campbell and AJ Brimson.

However, Des Hasler's troops have been without their first-choice fullback, Keano Kini, for some time, but they look set to welcome him back this week.

Kini has been reported to be making his highly anticipated return to the NRL this week, according to 10 News' Ted Roker.

The star fullback will be integrated into the Titans' bench squad, with Hasler hoping Kini can bring a much-needed spark of attack to the side.

Kini made his return to rugby league last weekend, playing half a game in Queensland Cup.

There were concerns that we wouldn't see Kini play rugby league again this year, after it was revealed he had a significant disc injury in his neck earlier this season.

The Titans were expecting his return to occur in 2026, but as they fight off the wooden spoon and Kini is seemingly fit and ready to go, Hasler is keen to bring in the young superstar.