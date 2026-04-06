Surprise rumours that Kotoni Staggs is searching for a way out of the Brisbane Broncos have been squashed.\n\nThe centre only re-signed last year through to the end of 2028 in a move that, while brilliant for the Red Hill-based outfit given Staggs' representative quality, did serve to push their salary cap.\n\nThe loss of Payne Haas in 2027 has somewhat eased that pressure, but rumours floating around that Staggs was looking for a release and change of scenery have now been squashed.\n\nThe Sydney Morning Herald are reporting the rumours commenced on the back of news that Staggs is now dating the daughter of Warriors' media manager Richard Becht, but Staggs' manager Isaac Moses has told the publication there is nothing to it and he will be staying put.\n\nThe Broncos would be likely unwilling to release Staggs even if he wanted to, with the star centre unable to freely negotiate his future elsewhere until at least November 1, 2027.\n\nCrucially, it keeps him out of the sights of the Perth Bears and PNG Chiefs for their respective inaugural seasons in 2027 and 2028, while the Warriors have recently added backline depth in the form of Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Will Warbrick on long-term deals and would likely be unable to spend big on attracting Staggs across the ditch.\n\nThe rumours came out of nowhere for the 27-year-old who is now 150 games into his NRL career and has six Tests for Australia, as well as an Origin for New South Wales, under his belt.\n\nHe could well be in line for a recall to the representative arena at Origin time this year too, with Blues' star Stephen Crichton to race the clock after suffering an AC joint injury against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Good Friday.\n\nWhile Casey McLean is seen as the favourite to join Latrell Mitchell in the centres, both players are left side centres, where as Staggs plays on the right and could walk into the team as a result.