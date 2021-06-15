Melbourne Storm are understood to nearing a new long-term deal for fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Despite spending a month on the injury list due to concussion, the departure of Nicho Hynes to Cronulla next year has made the re-signing of the NSW flyer a “a huge priority for the Storm”.

Whilst the 23-year-old’s contract is set to last until the end of the 2022 season, World Wide of Sports expects a “new long-term deal to be announced in the coming weeks”.

Such a deal comes after talks of a potential two-year contract extension in April, that The Sydney Morning Herald states would see the New South Welshman continue to shine at AAMI park until the end of the 2024 season.

With Papenhuyzen previously indicating a desire to halt a decision on his future due to Storm Coach Craig Bellamy‘s own questioned future at the club, the Papenhuyzen was set to receive large interest from rival clubs come November.

The young star has not been shy in discussing the role his coach has played in his career, stating the the influence Bellamy has had in his development as a player in March this year.

Whilst Papenhuyzen’s comeback to training has him in the frame for selection for this week’s clash against the Wests Tigers, an ongoing concussion battle is more likely set to rule the Clive Churchill Medal-winner until Round 16.

Papenhuyzen has missed four =matches this season, featuring on only six occasions before sustaining the injury in Magic Round.

However, despite missing the star fullback, The Melbourne Storm are currently second on the ladder, winning their last match against the Warriors 42-16.