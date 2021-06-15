2020 NRL Grand Final - Panthers v Storm
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 25: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm celebrates scoring a try during the 2020 NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm at ANZ Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Melbourne Storm are understood to nearing a new long-term deal for fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Despite spending a month on the injury list due to concussion, the departure of Nicho Hynes to Cronulla next year has made the re-signing of the NSW flyer a “a huge priority for the Storm”.

Whilst the 23-year-old’s contract is set to last until the end of the 2022 season, World Wide of Sports expects a “new long-term deal to be announced in the coming weeks”.

Such a deal comes after talks of a potential two-year contract extension in April, that The Sydney Morning Herald states would see the New South Welshman continue to shine at AAMI park until the end of the 2024 season.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm passes the ball during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the Canberra Raiders at AAMI Park on September 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

With Papenhuyzen previously indicating a desire to halt a decision on his future due to Storm Coach Craig Bellamy‘s own questioned future at the club, the Papenhuyzen was set to receive large interest from rival clubs come November.

The young star has not been shy in discussing the role his coach has played in his career, stating the the influence Bellamy has had in his development as a player in March this year.

Whilst Papenhuyzen’s comeback to training has him in the frame for selection for this week’s clash against the Wests Tigers, an ongoing concussion battle is more likely set to rule the Clive Churchill Medal-winner until Round 16.

Papenhuyzen has missed four =matches this season, featuring on only six occasions before sustaining the injury in Magic Round.

However, despite missing the star fullback, The Melbourne Storm are currently second on the ladder, winning their last match against the Warriors 42-16.