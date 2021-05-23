MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm passes the ball during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the Canberra Raiders at AAMI Park on September 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Melbourne star Ryan Papenhuyzen could miss up to a month of football after sustaining a concussion in the Magic Round.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy confirmed the news after the Storm’s 34-10 win over the Raiders last night, which moved them to second on the ladder.

Papenhuyzen’s past history with prolonged concussion symptoms has made the Storm cautious around rushing the recovery time.

However, the news comes as a blow for the reigning premiers as Bellamy confirmed Cameron Munster and Harry Grant are unlikely to return before State of Origin.

Despite their rising injury list, the Storm has won eight games in a row and average 41 points per game.

In some good news, Bellamy confirmed Jahrome Hughes is likely to return for the clash against the Broncos on Thursday night.

Hughes missed last night’s game with a calf injury but is likely to return on Thursday night for the depleted Storm.

Ryley Jacks will also return and Kenny Bromwich is an outside chance to face the Broncos.

  1. Ryan Papenhuyzen will certainly be missed, but the Storm cover for absent players better than any club I can remember. His injury reinforces the stand the NRL have taken against high tackles, and I agree 100% with them.