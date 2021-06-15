Brisbane Broncos vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

A late hamstring complaint in the build up to the Broncos’ clash over the weekend has placed Origin winger Xavier Coates in doubt for Thursday night. Tesi Niu replaced Coates for the Raiders game and is expected to hold his place should Coates remain sidelined. Karmichael Hunt‘s return to the NRL is likely to continue, with Albert Kelly out injured with a hamstring injury.

The Rabbitohs are set to have Origin trio Damien Cook, Cameron Murray and Jai Arrow for this weekend after being rested for Round 14, while Dane Gagai continues to battle a hand injury and will need to prove his fitness, as will Liam Knight, who suffered a head knock on Saturday. The Daily Telegraph reports Latrell Mitchell could be rested following his short turnaround from Origin and the win over Newcastle. Would assume Cody Walker makes a return to fullback and Benji Marshall slots in at five-eighth in Mitchell’s absence.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks

Mitch Dunn returns after serving his suspension, while Kyle Feldt also slots back into Todd Payten‘s side following Origin and a back complaint. Expect Justin O’Neill and Peter Hola to fall out of the 17 in making way for the returning duo.

Concerns continue to grow surrounding the health of Wade Graham, who suffered another head knock during Friday’s clash with Penrith. Graham also sustained a knee injury and will miss a few weeks. Teig Wilton will likely find his place back in the 17 due to Graham’s absence.

Penrith Panthers vs Sydney Roosters

As expected, Ivan Cleary will welcome back a plethora of Origin talent, as Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Jarome Luai, Kurt Capewell and Brian To’o return to the team. Viliame Kikau will need to prove his fitness following an ankle injury in Round 14. Matt Burton and Stephen Crichton will move back to their more traditional roles in the centres. Izack Tago, J’maine Hopgood, Mitch Kenny and Robert Jennings are likely to fall out of the side that lost to Cronulla.

The Chooks will welcome back superstar fullback James Tedesco following his Origin-impacted rest. Ben Marschke is set to miss following his two-game ban and will likely open a place up for Adam Keighran at hooker. There is concern for halfback Sam Walker, who suffered a shoulder injury when leading the Roosters to victory over Gold Coast on the weekend. Siosiua Taukeiaho will be hoping to get the green light for a return following his absence last week. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has appealed his suspension and will face the Judiciary on Tuesday night.

Newcastle Knights vs New Zealand Warriors

Mitchell Pearce is tipped to make his return from a pectoral injury that has kept him sidelined for an extended period. David Klemmer will also make his return after serving his suspension, while Hymel Hunt is in the frame after recovering from a hamstring injury. Kalyn Ponga is still required to prove his fitness this week, while Bradman Best will be sidelined through an ankle complaint. Mitch Barnett has appealed his suspension and will face the Judiciary on Tuesday night.

Ken Maumalo has officially departed the Warriors, playing his last game on the weekend as he moves to the Tigers on an immediate release. The Warriors will also be without Chanel Harris-Tavita due to a pectoral injury, but will welcome the return of Reece Walsh from suspension. Walsh could be handed a spot in the halves, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck holding his traditional place at fullback. Adam Pompey also returns following his ban and will slot into Maumalo’s spot out wide. Wayde Egan‘s head knock has placed him in doubt and would be replaced by Jazz Tevaga should he miss. Rocco Berry will also need to prove his fitness after being a late out against the Storm.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders

Matt Dufty is in some doubt after suffering a knock to the shoulder on Monday. The NRL are yet to hand out their Judiciary report from the Queen’s Birthday clash against the Bulldogs, with Corey Norman, Blake Lawrie and Brayden Williame all placed on report.

Canberra will welcome the return of Ryan James from his one-game suspension. Semi Valemei and Corey Harawira-Naera are both in doubt for the clash after undergoing HIAs on the weekend. Hudson Young will be in line for a place in the starting side.

Melbourne Storm vs Wests Tigers

The Daily Telegraph report Ryan Papenhuyzen is in the frame for a return after making his comeback at training, but will likely remain another week out from the side. Will welcome the returns of Kenny Bromwich and Nelson Asofa-Solomona from injury and suspension respectively, while Christian Welch will need to prove his fitness to also return to the forward pack. Harry Grant should be cleared to play despite a shoulder complaint against the Warriors.

New signing Ken Maumalo will be in the frame for selection as the Tigers look to combat a number of injuries from the weekend. Tommy Talau and set to miss with a shoulder complaint, while Adam Doueihi, David Nofoaluma, Moses Mbye and Daine Laurie will need to prove their fitness to gain selection.

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Maika Sivo is set to miss via suspension for his charge on Adam Doueihi on the weekend, opening up a spot for Blake Ferguson to make his return to the 17. Remainder of the side from the weekend should hold their place.

The Bulldogs are unlikely to look to make changes following their strong win over the Red V on Monday, but could lose Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in a release to the Warriors this week, per The Daily Telegraph.

Gold Coast Titans vs Manly Sea Eagles

Titans forward Kevin Proctor has accepted his one-game ban for a high tackle from the weekend. Mo Fotuaika and AJ Brimson are set to make their returns following their stint with the Maroons, with Jayden Campbell losing his place at fullback to Brimson.

Tom Trbojevic makes his return after being rested following his dazzling Origin I performance. Sean Keppie and Tevita Funa return from suspensions and will be up for selection. The Sea Eagles could be without Moses Suli due to a calf issue, while Toafofoa Sipley failed his HIA on the weekend and will need to prove his fitness.