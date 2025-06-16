Jackson Hastings had addressed links to the Super League competition after Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien confirmed earlier in the year that the halfback will depart at the end of the 2025 season.

Since arriving at the Knights from the Wests Tigers, Hastings has failed to live up to expectations and his potential which has seen him overlooked in favour of Fletcher Sharpe, Jack Cogger, Phoenix Crossland and Tyson Gamble over the past two seasons.

Axed to the NSW Cup in the middle of 2024, he has remained there this season and even was playing at lock - a position that is not his preferred - to open up the campaign before making his return to first-grade last weekend against the Sydney Roosters.

Continually linked with an exit from Newcastle and with various Super League teams, a return overseas is set to be on the cards sooner than the former Man of Steel winner probably thought.

Hastings has now broken his silence on the rumours linking him with a move overseas, with the Leeds Rhinos emerging as a possible destination for his services.

“Of course I'm hopeful to be in the NRL. I'll just let my manager take care of that, just play good footy, and I'm not too worried about that at the moment,” Hastings said, via NRL.com.

“I think people need to realise how much I actually love playing here. Whether I'm here or not, I love putting this jersey on, and I've loved my time playing for the Knights.

"I'm not looking past trying to make the top eight here at the moment, where I fit into the team."

The comments from Hastings come as Knights coach Adam O'Brien previously confirmed that the club won't offer Hastings a new deal for next season, and he will depart at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

“I want to be playing first grade as much as I can but the boys that are playing in front of me are doing a great job as well," Hastings added.

“I've just got to bide my time, keep working hard, keep putting my best foot forward, and when I get a chance, g