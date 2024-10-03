Melbourne Storm player Tepai Moeroa, a dual-code prop, aims to end his NRL career on a high note after this Sunday's Grand Final.

Moeroa spent the majority of his time with the Parramatta Eels from 2014 to 2019, playing under coach Brad Arthur.

In 2020, he made a code switch to rugby union, signing with the NSW Waratahs, a path also taken by former Sydney Roosters player Joseph Suaalii, who will make a similar transition in 2025.

Moeroa's contract is set to expire at the end of this year, and he has decided to pursue another change in his career, with a move to the English Super League on the horizon.

After joining Melbourne in 2021 following a brief stint in rugby union, he has contributed to the Storm's success, making 10 appearances for this year's minor premiership-winning team.

At 29, Moeroa believes he still has much to offer and is eager to embrace a new challenge as he wraps up his chapter with Melbourne.

“I think the UK Super League provides a new challenge. I have ex-teammates there who really enjoy the football and the opportunity to live in the UK,” Moeroa said to TBR Rugby League.

“I have a lot of desire still left in me and hunger for the game. A few small injuries this year kept me sidelined for longer than we all thought.

“But I'm fresh and fit and looking forward to being part of the Storm finals and finish the year with a Grand Final win and then some test match football.”

Tepai Moeroa hopes to conclude his NRL career with a fairy tale ending, winning a Grand Final. The Melbourne Storm are set to face the Penrith Panthers this weekend in the decider, presenting Moeroa with the opportunity to achieve that goal.