The passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday has already affected a number of UK sporting schedules this weekend, and the English Super League have also made an announcement in the wake of the news.

The Super League finals are set to kick off this week, with Catalans Dragons taking on the Leeds Rhinos on Friday and Huddersfield and Salford doing battle the day after (local time).

Though various codes have advised postponements and cancellations, the Super League confirmed that nothing had changed for now – but a meeting would take place on Friday after national decisions were likely to made regarding the Queen’s funeral and any national days of mourning.

The Super League “will pay its respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II throughout the period of national mourning.”

The release continued: ‘As Friday’s first Betfred Super League Elimination Play-off is being played in Perpignan, it will go ahead as scheduled. But as with other sporting events involving British teams abroad, (it will begin) with a minute’s silence before kick-off, and the players of Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos wearing black armbands.

‘A determination regarding the second Elimination Play-off between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils on Saturday will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning.’