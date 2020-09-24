Queensland rugby league club Redcliffe Dolphins have identified super coach Wayne Bennett in their pursuit of becoming the NRL’s 17th franchise, as reported by Nine.

On Tuesday, Redcliffe unveiled its new grandstand of the Dolphin Stadium as part of a $100 million big to join the top-level NRL competition.

Dolphin Stadium can now house 10,000 seated fans with an extra 1,500 in the standing area.

“We are now NRL-ready, and when I say ready we are ready to go tomorrow if the NRL needs us,” Redcliffe Dolphins club chairman Bob Jones said.

Jones admitted they would be “crazy” to not consider seven-time premiership-winning master coach Bennett.

Bennett is expected to leave South Sydney when his contract finishes up at the end of the 2021 season, with senior assistant Jason Demetriou set to take over.

“Wayne obviously knows rugby league and has been a great coach for a long time so you’d be crazy not to talk to Wayne and consider him… if he is available,” Jones added.

The Dolphins have a rich history since being founded in 1947. The club has competed in the Queensland Cup since gaining approval in 1959 and has won eight Queensland Cup titles since.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys said back in July that the NRL was interested in expanding the competition with a new franchise to come from Brisbane.

“If there is a 17th team, it will be in Brisbane, no doubt about that,” V’landys told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“That’s where the market is, that’s where we are strong. No good spending a lot of money in rusted on AFL states in my view.

“You want to go to the states where you have the nurseries and have the population that loves the game.”