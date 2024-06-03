A potential suitor has reportedly emerged to sign out-of-favour Wests Tigers outside back Brent Naden.

Joining the Wests Tigers after stints with the Penrith Panthers - named as the 18th man of the 2021 Grand Final team - and Canterbury Bulldogs, Naden has only managed 23 first-grade appearances for the Tigers over the past three seasons.

While he has shown glimpses of brilliance in the NSW Cup to begin this season, it has, unfortunately, not translated to the first-grade level.

As he slowly ages and younger talent such as Josh Feledy, Luke Laulilii, and Alex Lobb come through the club's system and push for a spot in the team, his days at the club have become outnumbered.

This was further illustrated after reports emerged from The Sydney Morning Herald that CEO Shane Richardson has been attempting to offload him to a new club.

After the publication reported that the club are in the midst of attempting to ship him off to another club, a potential suitor has emerged for his services.

“A lot of the talk this week has been surrounding the West Tigers' Chief Executive Shane Richardson," Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks said on the weekend.

"He's in the UK trying to offload some players to free up space on their salary cap.

“Hull KR are taking a look at centre or winger Brent Naden.”

Embed from Getty Images

Coached by Australian Willie Peters, the Hull Kingston Rovers are in third place at the moment on the Super League table, behind St Helens RLFC and the Wigan Warriors.

If Naden does sign with the overseas club, he will play alongside former NRL players Peta Hiku, Ryan Hall, Tom Opacic, Sausao Sue, Matt Parcell, Jai Whitbread, and Kelepi Tanginoa.

It is understood that his currently on a salary of $300,000 per season for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

"I think there are a lot of things to be excited about in the years to come, including the new coaching structure, the Centre of Excellence, and the great young players we have coming through the junior rep teams," Naden said in 2022 after re-signing a three-year contract extension at the club.