Wests Tigers prop Terrell May has admitted he would be lured out of the NRL by the money on offer from Rugby 360.

The Tigers star, who was one of the best props in the competition during 2025, said players would be "stupid" not to take the money on offer from the Saudi Arabian-backed competition if it does relaunch in 2028.

May was never linked to the competition, and confirmed he was never approached, but admitted he would have left.

"No, they never approached me, but if they did, I would have left... 100 per cent," May said on the Kairouz Brothers Podcast.

"You'd be stupid not to (take $3 million per year). No tax, 12-week season."

The prop said he wouldn't ever consider breaking a contract to join another competition though.

"Personally, I wouldn't. I would finish out my contract and then go. I'm not going to leave straight away," he said when asked if he would attempt to leave prior to the end of an ongoing deal.

"One of my main priorities is loyalty, so if you have my loyalty and respect, I would do anything for you."

The question comes hot on the heels of the ongoing Zac Lomax drama, with the Parramatta Eels winger being released to join the competition that was originally set to launch at the end of 2026, only to be postponed to 2028.

The comments from May regarding rugby union came as part of a wide ranging live stream, where he revealed he has already dropped about 15 kilograms during pre-season to get back to his playing weight.

"I've dropped like 15 kilos. I'm at 120 [kilograms] now, but I play at that weight," he said.

The forward also admitted he holds enormous respect for Benji Marshall as a head coach.

"He took us in when no one else wanted us kind of things. I feel like every time we get in trouble for stuff like this, he backs us. For me, he is the perfect coach," May said on Marshall.

"Very different. Benji, obviously, you know, he is younger, he is an islander, so a bit more in common. He kind of knows the new generation of rugby league, everyone is jumping into live streaming, doing vlogs, he understands and just backs us. At the end of the day, it's a short career. For some of us, it's five years," he said.

The Tigers will be aiming to return to the finals in 2026 after finally moving away from the bottom of the table in 2025, with the club to open their season in Round 2 after having the opening bye of the campaign.