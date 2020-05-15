Canberra coach Ricky Stuart is going against the majority of his coaching counterparts and supporting the new NRL rule changes, fearing without these changes the game could become stale.

Stuart has spoken out against some of the other coaches who voiced displeasure towards ARLC chairman Peter V’landys because of his decision to change the rules on the one referee and also introducing a six-again rule for ruck infringements.

“I’ll support what Peter and the commission are trying to achieve, because I don’t like the way our game is heading,” Stuart told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Personally it goes against what I think rugby league should be about. The game is heading down the path of becoming too defence-orientated and boring. We are at a very critical point at this moment, and we need to make the game more entertaining, and future-proof it for our next generation.

“I’m sick of coaches getting what they want. Because coaches will never have the good of the game as their first priority. There is way too much self-interest in this game. What’s good for one club might not be good for the game.”

Stuart has privately told V’landys that he believes the two-referee system works better, but has supported the change as the league looks to removing the wrestle aspect of the sport.

“As a coach in today’s game, you have to spend a large amount of your week in preparation working on wrestling,” Stuart said. “If you don’t, you are only disadvantaging your team and your supporters in not doing everything you can to win. It has become a necessary evil. Making the changes is a good thing for all the kids out there buying headgears because of Kalyn Ponga.