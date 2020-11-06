Broncos utility Jack Bird has signed a two-year deal with St George Illawarra Dragons, tying him to the club until the end of 2022.

The Australian reported yesterday that the 25-year old was close to finalising a deal with the Red V.

Bird was set to undergo a medical with the Dragons, having missed most of the last two seasons due to knee injuries.

The centre took up his player option with the Broncos for next season on a contract estimated to be worth just shy of $1 million.

The Broncos will still need to contribute part of his salary, but offloading him would still give them flexibility to retool the roster in Kevin Walters’ first season in charge.

“It’s great to see Jack return to the Dragons with him being a local junior as well as his capabilities as a player,” Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran told the club website.

“We wanted to ensure that Jack returning to the Dragons was right for us as a club, which is why we exercised due diligence around his well-documented injury troubles.

“Jack’s a real competitor with a winning attitude and is a player who attacks the game each and every time he plays. We’re looking forward to seeing him bring that to the Dragons upon his return.”

Breaking: Broncos give Jack Bird permission to leave as he prepares to sign a new deal with the Dragons. Full story @cmail_sport — Pete Badel (@badel_cmail) November 5, 2020

Breaking.Strong mail out of Sydney this morning that Jack Bird will sign with the @NRL_Dragons today. @brisbanebroncos won’t comment.But mail is Red V have to tick a couple of boxes and Bird will be a Dragon in 2021 @TripleMBrisbane @TripleM_NRL @RushHourBris @9NewsQueensland — Ben Dobbin (@MyMateDobbo) November 5, 2020

Bird has played 83 NRL games since making his debut in 2015, originally crossing from Cronulla to Brisbane at the end of 2017.

He also played Under 20s for the Dragons before signing with the Sharks.

The injury-plagued player has made just 17 first-grade appearances since joining Red Hill, suffering a sternum injury and two ACL setbacks.