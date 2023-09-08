The Melbourne Storm have suffered four injuries, including a horrific blow to Ryan Papenhuyzen, during their 26-0 loss to the Brisbane Broncos in the first NRL qualifying final on Friday evening.

Papenhuyzen left the field on the medicab and, with assistance from a green whistle and multiple medical personnel after, suffering an ankle injury during the closing minutes of the loss.

The injury, which will end Papenhuyzen's season, was made all the more horrendous given he had only just returned from a 400-plus day stint on the sideline with a knee injury.

The star fullback, who had his ankle awkwardly caught in a tackle, was believed to have originally suffered a compound fracture of the ankle, but News Corp's Travis Meyn said post-game that it was believed that may not be the case.

For what it's worth, I've been told Ryan Papenhuyzen's suspected broken ankle is NOT a compound fracture. He has gone to hospital. @nrlphysio #NRL — Travis Meyn (@travismeyn) September 8, 2023

Storm coach Craig Bellamy confirmed Papenhuyzen had been taken to hospital.

"I haven't seen him. He has gone to hospital," Bellamy said.

"[Storm director of football Frank Ponissi] said he was in a whole heap of pain. They said suspected broken ankle. Not great."

Meanwhile, it's believed winger Xavier Coates, who left the field just minutes before Papenhuyzen, has suffered a syndesmosis injury, which would likely also end the season for the Queensland Origin winger.

Xavier Coates also unlikely for next week & possibly beyond for the Storm. Suspected high ankle sprain is the initial report from the medical staff, video brought concern for that or midfoot injury. Would need to be a minor sprain to feature again this finals series pic.twitter.com/dR6MPUk2Gp — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) September 8, 2023

"We aren't quite sure how bad that is, but it's not looking good," Bellamy added on Coates.

The Storm, in between those injuries, also lost Trent Loiero and Marion Seve to head injury assessments after a head clash.

Bellamy said Justin Olam, Reimis Smith and Grant Anderson are all chances to come into the Melbourne backline, while Nick Meaney will likely now retain the number-one jumper for next week's semi-final against the winner of the clash between the Cronulla Sharks and Sydney Roosters.

"He [Justin Olam] will be a chance. Reimis is another. Grant Anderson did a really good job for us up here last week," Bellamy said on the potential replacements.

"We will see what the damage is first and go from there, but there are obviously going to be two of them.

"Paps is definitely going to be out and I'd imagine Xavier is too."

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters wished Papenhuyzen a speedy recovery during his own post-match press conference, with the injury putting a dampener on the win for Brisbane, which booked their direct passage to the preliminary final.

"No one wants to see that. It's terrible for him and the Storm, and we just want to, on behalf of the Broncos, wish him all the best with whatever is ahead," Walters said.

"Rugby league is a tough sport, but you never want to see that happen to anyone."