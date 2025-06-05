Melbourne Storm veteran prop Tui Kamikamica has reportedly been targeted by the Brisbane Broncos for the 2026 NRL season and beyond.

The Fijian powerhouse has an option - in favour of his club - in his contract for next year, but there is no guarantee the Victorian-based outfit will pick it up.

Melbourne's salary cap is stretched already, and losing Kamikamica's wage would certainly be a boost for a club who have a number of big-name deals, and will be looking to upgrade some of their younger talent in the months to come.

The Storm are also looking to promote that younger talent, with Alec MacDonald recently re-signing, and Lazarus Vaalepu struggling to get a look into Melbourne's best 17 this year which also features the likes of Stefano Utoikamanu, Trent Loiero, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Josh King through the middle third of the park.

News Corp are reporting that has led Michael Maguire and the Broncos to make inquiries around the status of Kamikamica, who could find himself heading north for 2026.

It's understood Melbourne want to retain Kamikamica, but that the decision will be financial at the end of the day.

The Broncos don't have a great deal of space in their salary cap either, but have a host of spots available for next year, handing them some degree of flexibility.

As it stands, they have signed nobody for next year, but have 14 players off-contract, including middle third forwards Kobe Hetherington, Jaiyden Hunt and Corey Jensen.

That all leaves them with 15 spots available for next year, and one of them could land Kamikamica's way, with Michael Maguire looking to reshape the squad into one he can work with.

There is a feeling within the game that Brisbane need more experience, and Kamikamica would certainly do that, with 123 NRL games and 18 Tests for Fiji under his belt.

He could also find more minutes in Brisbane, with no clear prop partner for Payne Haas at this stage as Patrick Carrigan prepares to shift back to lock.

It's reported the South Sydney Rabbitohs were also on the verge of signing Kamikamica about six weeks ago, but couldn't fit him into their own bloated salary cap.