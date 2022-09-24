The months-long saga surrounding Cameron Munster’s ongoing contract negotiations with the Melbourne Storm look set to finally draw to a close, with the Storm five-eighth expected to advise the club of his intentions next week.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Munster and manager Braith Anasta played a golf match yesterday following the Storm star's return from holiday, after which Anasta says the star half will sit down with his young family to begin final discussions on the protracted contract situation.

According to Anasta, that discussion will be followed by an official decision, with the Storm expected to receive a response in a matter of days.

“He’s been away with his family,” Anasta told the Telegraph.

“By next week we will have an answer for Melbourne. The whole idea of him getting away with his (family) was to come to some sort of conclusion on his future.”

Though Munster still has a year on his current deal with the Storm, it’s become well-known that his partner has a desire to return to Queensland in the future and that is expected to weigh heavily on his decision.

The Storm have already expressed a strong desire to retain the 28-year-old, but the Dolphins are one of a number of clubs well-known to be closely monitoring the situation, and the favourites to pick him up should he decide to leave the Victorian capital.

Wests Tigers have also claimed they will be prepared to match any bid.

Meanwhile Melbourne are rumoured to be preparing for life without Munster, with reports earlier in the week that they were monitoring the contract status of Matt Burton and Dylan Brown, among others.