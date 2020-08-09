Cameron Munster will join Cameron Smith on the sidelines for the Storms’ blockbuster clash against the Roosters after he suffered a medial ligament injury in the Storm’s 31-point win over the Bulldogs.

Ryley Jacks is in line to replace Munster in the halves after impressing when he came on as Munster’s replacement.

“I thought he was really solid when he came on, Jacksy,” Storm coach Craig Bellamy said.

“Last time we played the Roosters, Munster was out then too. I can’t guarantee that is the way we are going to go but I’m pretty sure that is the way we will go.”

If Jacks start he will partner Jahrome Hughes in the halves.

Ryan Papenhuyzen was rested against the Bulldogs but will come back in at fullback for the crucial game.

The Storm sit second on the ladder, two wins ahead of the Roosters who are fourth.