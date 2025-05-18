Melbourne Storm football boss Frank Ponissi has taken aim at the NRL over the club's exclusion from the 2026 Las Vegas season-opening fixtures, calling the decision a “kick in the guts” for both the Storm and the game's development in Victoria.

Despite being one of the most consistent and successful clubs of the past two decades, the Storm were again left out of the marquee event.

The 2026 opener will instead feature the Bulldogs, Dragons, Cowboys and Knights, alongside a Super League clash between Hull KR and Leeds.

The NRL opted against including a women's match in next year's edition, with no explanation offered publicly for either decision.

Melbourne had previously withdrawn from the 2024 Vegas event to focus on their early-season preparations, but were widely tipped to be a lock for 2026.

Ponissi couldn't hide his disappointment, especially given the club's form and the strength of its home support base.

“I can't sugar-coat it, it was a kick in the guts for the club and the game down here in Victoria,” Ponissi said on SEN.

“Given the profile of the game and the media surrounding it and the way it's started, it would have been fantastic to be heading over there.”

Ponissi acknowledged that the NRL may have been motivated by a desire to include Queensland and New South Wales-based clubs, suggesting state bias may have influenced the final line-up.

“I think they were keen to get a Queensland team and the three NSW teams,” he said.

The Storm boss confirmed the club would not dwell on the decision, instead turning its focus to a demanding Origin period that includes a high-stakes clash with Cronulla this week.

“We've just got to swallow our pride and not feel sorry for ourselves because we've got more important things to worry about this year,” he said.