Ahead of the 2026 NRL season, Melbourne Storm winger Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown has his sights set on adding more matches to his name, having received his first taste of NRL football last season.

A last-minute replacement in the club's Round 18 clash against the North Queensland Cowboys, Tuimalatu-Brown was able to become the latest debutant for the Storm and had the opportunity to play alongside the likes of Jahrome Hughes, Nick Meaney and Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

Although it was his only appearance in the NRL to date, he was able to back up the performance with more good showings in the NSW Cup with the North Sydney Bears and as Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown grand final victory with the side's Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup squad.

Now, he is looking to add more matches to his resume as he looks to become a regular back-up for idols Xavier Coates and Will Warbrick on the wing.

"It was an amazing feeling, I didn't think it'd come so soon, but Craig sees something everyone else doesn't and it was great," he told Zero Tackle.

"Now I want to play more NRL games and stack them up.

"I idolise Xavier and Will Warbrick. They don't know it, but I look up to them big time and I try and take every key point from them."

While his contract status remains unknown at this stage, Tuimalatu-Brown will spend at least the next 12 months with the Storm and is coming back from a visit with Leinster Rugby, who are four-time European champions in the 15-man code.

Likely to be a regular feature of the club's maiden NSW Cup team next season as he furthers his development, there is no telling how fast he could be fast-tracked into the NRL as shown by when he made his debut.