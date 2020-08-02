The Melbourne Storm have unveiled their plan to keep Cameron Smith and Craig Bellamy at the club after their contracts expire.

Smith comes out of contract at the end of the year and has been linked to a move to the Brisbane Broncos, while Bellamy is expected to retire when his contract comes to an end next season.

However, Storm chairman Matt Trip said the club will try to keep the pair once their contacts end.

“My mission as chairman is to keep these guys [Smith and Bellamy] at the club for as long as we can,” Tripp told The Courier Mail.

“The Broncos would be mad not to show interest in Cameron, but if they want to try and pinch our players, I’ll get the gloves on and be up for the fight.

“Cameron has got a job here forever at the Storm if he wants it.

“Whether Cam decides to play for the Storm next year or retire, I want him as a Melbourne Storm participant, whether that’s as a player or as an administrator or in a coaching capacity.”

Tripp said Smith could move into coaching while Bellamy could move into a director of football role.