The Storm have confirmed highly-regarded recruitment manager Paul Bunn has re-committed to the Victorian club.

Bunn has been a key figure at Melbourne across the course of their recent success, playing a vital role in not only adding great depth to Craig Bellamy's squad but also retaining star players for the future.

The veteran scout has shown an unparalleled pedigree in acquiring eventual Storm champions in recent years, including a plethora of names from outside of Australian borders.

Bunn has been with Melbourne for the past decade following a previous 13-year stint with the Broncos across multiple roles in football management and player recruitment.

⚡️CULTURE CLUB⚡️ How @storm custodians protect and grow cultural bedrock laid 20 years ago “We’ll be quick to weed out players that don’t fit our program.” - @storm recruiter Paul Bunn in today’s @heraldsunsport pic.twitter.com/QDacn4Cn8e — Gilbert Gardiner (@gilbertgardiner) March 10, 2019

The recruitment and development of stars Cameron Munster, Josh Addo-Carr, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nicho Hynes and Justin Olam headline a long list of successive acquisitions for the Storm under Bunn's reign.

“I’ve spent almost ten years working with Craig (Bellamy), Frank (Ponissi) and our recruitment team building lists we think will give us the best chance of being competitive every year,” Bunn said on the announcement.

“There are so many people who put in countless hours looking over video, stats and getting an understanding of the person we want to recruit before they become a player at our club.

“Recruitment is highly competitive and will be even tougher now with a new team in the NRL trying to attract the best young talent in the country, but I’m confident in the team of people we have in place that our list will always be competitive.”

The Storm enjoyed another strong season of signings in 2021, with Xavier Coates, Nick Meaney, Josh King, Bronson Garlick and Sua Fa'alogo signing with Melbourne this year.