The Melbourne Storm are usually cool as a cucumber when entering extension talks with head coach Craig Bellamy, often allowing the veteran to take his time in deciding if he'd like to remain at the club.

This won't be the case this time around, though, as the Storm are set to ask Bellamy for an early decision on his coaching future, as the club navigates one of its biggest periods of change in years.

Storm CEO Justin Rodski confirmed he will meet with Bellamy next week, once the veteran coach returns from a family holiday on the Gold Coast, to discuss whether he'll extend his tenure into 2027, which would mark his 25th year in charge.

"We're talking to Craig about that at the moment," Rodski told Storm media.

"He's obviously been on holiday in Coolangatta, enjoying some time off as he should. When he returns in the next week or so, we'll sit down with him and hopefully look at what extending him for at least another year looks like."

Bellamy has operated on a year-by-year contract since 2022, with his current deal expiring at the end of 2026. While the Storm have typically given him until mid-season to decide, Rodski said the club will be seeking clarity earlier this time.

"That would take him into his 25th year as Melbourne Storm coach in 2027 if we could secure that," Rodski added.

"That's a nice milestone, and as one of the greatest coaches of all time, we'd love to talk to him about extending beyond next year."

The push for an early decision comes amid significant roster upheaval.

The Storm have lost Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jonah Pezet, and Nelson Asofa-Solomona from their 2025 squad, while Eliesa Katoa's future remains uncertain following brain surgery after suffering a bleed during the Pacific Championships.