As Cameron Munster shifts to fullback in the absence of Nick Meaney and Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jonah Pezet and Jahrome Hughes will partner together in the halves this week for only the second time.

After missing Round 4 and 5 due to suspension, Hughes was replaced by Pezet who was promoted in his place.

Partnering up with Munster in the halves, Pezet showcased an array of talent and the potential he will one day reach.

Whilst sitting on the sidelines, Hughes could do nothing but relish the chance to watch Pezet play.

The Kiwii admitted that he was impressed by his performance against the Wests Tigers and Rabbitohs where the Storm registered back-to-back wins for the first time in the season.

“It's good to watch. He's (Pezet) a confident kid and he has showed that by playing three outstanding games now,” Hughes said via NRL.com.

"He's still learning...it just shows how much potential he does have."

"It's good for the club...we've probably lost a couple of halves in the last couple of years, but to have that competition in the halves position, Jonah will be biting at mine and [Cameron] Munster's ankles trying to get a go, so it makes us play better."

When Hughes first joined the club in 2017 he was in the exact same position as Pezet is in now.

Coming into the squad as a fullback, he shifted to halfback as the understudy of Cooper Cronk. A player he learnt a lot from and helped with his development.

Fast forward to 2023, the vice-captain is now the mentor for Pezet who is seen as Hughes' understudy.

The two already have a great relationship off the field and at training but they will be hoping that can correlate on the field.

"There's little things here and there, but I think he (Jonah) already carries himself around the club...the way he's willing to learn and hard working he is, we're sort of helping each other out there," Hughes admitted.

"I'm still learning the halfback position myself, so we're getting great confidence from each other."

The Storm face the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday in a blockbuster clash at Brookvale Oval. As both teams are needing a win, victory for the Storm could see them push into first place.