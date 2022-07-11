The Melbourne Storm are set to pay tribute to former inspirational captain Cameron Smith, confirming that a grandstand at AAMI Park will be renamed in his honour.

Melbourne have turned the venue into a fortress over the years since their move from the old Olympic Park, which they occupied until the end of the 2009 season and saw plenty of success at.

The move to the major events precinct in Melbourne from the start of 2010 has brought with it unimaginable success for the club, a large part of which Smith was part of until his retirement at the end of the 2020 season.

Melbourne currently hold a staggering 110 wins, 34 losses and a draw from their 145 games played at the venue.

The Storm have confirmed the eastern stand at the venue will be renamed the Cameron Smith stand, with it to be unveiled ahead of this Sunday’s home clash against the Canberra Raiders - one the Storm will be desperate to win after two losses on the trot to the Manly Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks, both away from home.

The match, which is also Melbourne Old Boys day, will double as a celebration for Smith which the club never managed to hold properly thanks to the sweeping impacts of the coronavirus, with the Storm playing a bulk of their home matches away from home in the last two years.

Melbourne CEO Justin Rodski said Smith will always be an important part of the club.

“Cameron is one of the greatest players to play the game, he has helped the Storm become one of the most successful sporting clubs in the country and will always be an important part of the fabric of our club,” Rodski said

“In his 19 years, he created so many memorable moments, achieved the ultimate team success and provided so much joy to our staff, players, coaches, members, fans and sponsors.

“It is only fitting our past players from the Melbourne Old Boys will be in attendance when he is further immortalised with one of the grandstands at AAMI Park to be named in his honour.”

The club’s player of the year award has also been renamed, with the club’s major award to be renamed the Cameron Smith Player of the Year award.

Smith won the award a staggering eight times during his career, including in his final season before hanging up the boots, making it official just a day before the 2021 season kicked off.