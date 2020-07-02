The Storm insist that Wests Tigers loanee Harry Grant’s future is at Melbourne following his impressive start to the season.

Grant has been one of the Tigers’ best players in the opening seven rounds but still has three years to run on his deal with the Storm.

However, there is talk that Grant has a clause in his contract that would allow him to opt out should Storm legend Cameron Smith extend his career into 2021.

Speaking to The Herald Sun, Storm football director Frank Ponissi doesn’t see why the two can’t co-exist.

“It’s funny, one minute they’re trying to retire Cameron every year, but now suddenly he’s playing next year,” Ponissi told The Herald Sun.

“Cameron hasn’t indicated either way … probably the Harry situation has brought the discussion on more than it would at this stage of the season, being only June.

“We’re really proud of what he’s doing at the Tigers.

“I think he’s in for a great season.

“He’s a Tiger this year and next year he puts on a purple jersey.”