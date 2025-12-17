Melbourne Storm champion Ryan Hoffman has linked up with AFL outfit the Melbourne Demons in an off-field role for 2026.

The 41-year-old has joined the Demons in a leadership role, with his appointment coming after the AFL club's senior coaching change during the off-season.

The Demons appointed Steven King as its new coach in September following the sacking of premiership coach Simon Goodwin late in the home and away season.

Hoffman's cross-code move isn't the first of its kind, with his former Storm teammate Billy Slater taking on a leadership and development role with St Kilda ahead of the 2019 season.

The Storm called on four-time premiership player Joel Selwood in 2023 fresh off his decorated AFL career, while Todd Payten was seen in Hawthorn's coaches box earlier this year as a mentor to the Victorian club.

Since retiring from the NRL at the end of 2018 - bringing an end to a 16-year career - Hoffman has worked in the media, commentating for the ABC.

The 14-time New South Wales representative played 359 league games between 2003-2018, a career that included three separate spells with the Storm.

Hoffman was part of the Storm's 2012 premiership side, and would also represent the New Zealand Warriors and Wigan Warriors between stints with Melbourne.

He also featured in six Tests for Australia, his most recent coming in 2014, the same year he helped lead the Blues to win the State of Origin series.