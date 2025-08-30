Friday night delivered an electric two-game fiesta of footy, with both games producing very different results.
Both matches were fairly tame overall, with only two players being sent to the judiciary.
2025-08-29T08:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
22
FT
26
PAR
Crowd: 25,012
New Zealand Warriors star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Throw in his side's loss to the Parramatta Eels, after he infringed on Sean Russell.
2025-08-29T10:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
10
FT
40
SYD
Crowd: 21,155
Nelson Asofa-Solomona copped the heaviest charge in the Melbourne Storm's hefty defeat to the Sydney Roosters.
The burly prop was hit with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle, and could face a two-match suspension. If he pleads guilty, it will just be a $3,000 fine for the big man.