Friday night delivered an electric two-game fiesta of footy, with both games producing very different results.

Both matches were fairly tame overall, with only two players being sent to the judiciary.

 2025-08-29T08:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
22
FT
26
   PAR
   Crowd: 25,012
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

New Zealand Warriors star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Throw in his side's loss to the Parramatta Eels, after he infringed on Sean Russell.

NRL Rd 6 - Warriors v Sea Eagles
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 13: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak of the Warriors reacts after drawing the round six NRL match between New Zealand Warriors and Manly Sea Eagles at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, on April 13, 2024, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
 2025-08-29T10:00:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
10
FT
40
   SYD
   Crowd: 21,155
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Nelson Asofa-Solomona copped the heaviest charge in the Melbourne Storm's hefty defeat to the Sydney Roosters.

The burly prop was hit with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle, and could face a two-match suspension. If he pleads guilty, it will just be a $3,000 fine for the big man.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION