Friday night delivered an electric two-game fiesta of footy, with both games producing very different results.

Both matches were fairly tame overall, with only two players being sent to the judiciary.

Go Media Stadium NZW 22 FT 26 PAR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

New Zealand Warriors star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Throw in his side's loss to the Parramatta Eels, after he infringed on Sean Russell.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona copped the heaviest charge in the Melbourne Storm's hefty defeat to the Sydney Roosters.

The burly prop was hit with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle, and could face a two-match suspension. If he pleads guilty, it will just be a $3,000 fine for the big man.