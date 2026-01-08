The Melbourne Storm are set to lose two of their most important utilities, much to the dismay of the club's faithful.

Nick Meaney and Tyran Wishart will both depart the Storm at the end of the 2026 NRL season, with the club confirming the pair have informed officials of their decision to move on.

The Storm announced on Friday morning that the versatile backline duo will finish their time in purple at the conclusion of next year, bringing an end to four-season stints at AAMI Park.

Storm CEO Justin Rodski said the club respected both players' decisions, despite disappointment at losing two important contributors.

“Both Nick and Tyran have been fantastic contributors to our club over the past four seasons,” Rodski said.

“It's always difficult to lose people of their calibre, but we understand their decision given the opportunities in front of each of them.”

Meaney admitted the decision to leave had been a difficult one, but stressed his focus remains firmly on delivering success in his final season.

“Coming to this club was the easiest decision I've ever made, but deciding to leave has been the hardest,” Meaney said.

“Regardless of my future, I'm 100 per cent committed to helping Storm achieve our ultimate goal in 2026.”

Wishart echoed those sentiments, describing his time in Melbourne as career-defining.

“I'll be forever grateful to Storm, especially for giving me the opportunity to play first grade,” Wishart said.

“For now though, I'm fully committed and focused for a big 2026.”

Both players are expected to link up with the Perth Bears in 2027, however, the expansion club is yet to announce either star.