The Perth Bears have landed a major blow on the recruitment market, signing both Tyran Wishart and Nick Meaney from the Melbourne Storm on long-term deals.

The duo are players nine and ten for the Bears, who have previously locked up the services of Emarly Bitungane, Josh Curran, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Liam Henry, Harry Newman, Sean Russell, Toby Sexton and Luke Smith.

The two latest players both come out of a winning system and are set to join Perth for the long haul, with Wishart signing a five-year deal to the end of 2031, and Meaney a three-year contract until the end of 2029.

Wishart, who will likely form the club's first halves combination alongside Toby Sexton, said he was looking forward to heading west.

“I see this is an opportunity to continue to evolve my game and be a part of something special for the NRL and sport in our country," the utility said in a club statement.

“There is already so much buzz about the Perth Bears and I'm excited to have the opportunity to be a part of it.”

Meaney meanwhile has become something of Melbourne's Mr. Fix It during his time in the Victorian capital, and could play a similar role for Mal Meninga in Perth, with the back able to play anywhere between one and seven.

“The Perth Bears provide a unique chance for my family and I to move to Western Australia and be a part of a new club that is essentially starting from scratch,” he said.

“It's a fantastic opportunity for me to help build the Bears but also set up my young family.

“My focus is going one better with the Storm this year; but in 2027 I'll be ready to go for the Bears."

Meaney is also likely to be the club's first goal-kicker.

It's not the first time Melbourne have been raided by an expansion club, with the Dolphins doing the same ahead of their inaugural season when they signed all of Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi.

Wishart and Meaney will link up with the Bears for the start of the club's inaugural pre-season in November after finishing their time with the Storm.

Melbourne will also now actively head to the free agency market in pursuing replacements.