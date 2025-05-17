Canterbury Bulldogs centre Stephen Crichton will be free to play State of Origin Game 1 despite being whacked with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge out of Friday night's tight win over the Sydney Roosters.

In a game which ebbed and flowed, Canterbury had to come from behind on more than one occasion to snag their ninth win of the season, with the State of Origin period about to commence.

Crichton is viewed as a walk-up starter for the Blues, with Laurie Daley to confirm his team for the series opener - to be played in Brisbane on Wednesday, May 28 - on either Sunday evening or Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

But hearts were in mouths for Blues selectors after Crichton was penalised for a dangerous tackle on the ground against returning Sydney Roosters and Queensland Maroons forward Lindsay Collins.

After a grubber was deflected in the line, Collins dove on a loose ball only to be met high and dangerously by Crichton.

The contact appeared to show direct shoulder to head contact, but Crichton, with a Grade 1 charge and it being a third offence on his rolling 12-month record, will only need to pay a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will almost certainly accept the monetary penalty, given a failed fight at the judiciary panel would land him with a two-match suspension.

Crichton was the only player charged during Friday night's double-header, with no players placed on report or charged out of the earlier game, which saw the Parramatta Eels claim a heavy win over the Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The Canterbury centre has until midday (AEST) on Sunday to determine his plea.