The Canterbury Bulldogs have made many good decisions since their wooden spoon days in the early 2020s.\n\nSigning Cameron Ciraldo, appointing Phil Gould as general manager, blooding star juniors.\n\nHowever, none have come close to the club's decision to welcome Stephen Crichton in, with the star centre proving to be one of the best leaders the club has had in close to a decade.\n\nThat's why it comes as no surprise that the Bulldogs have worked swiftly to retain their inspirational leader, extending Crichton through until the end of 2031.\n\nThe mammoth deal will see Crichton remain in Belmore into his early thirties, a massive investment into one the NRL's best players.\n\nGould spoke on how important this deal is for the club, going as far to call it a “a landmark day” in Bulldogs history.\n\n"Stephen has developed into one of the game's best captains since his arrival," Gould said in a statement.\n\n"His leadership and influence has been infectious from the day he stepped foot in Belmore and he has since led our side to consecutive finals series for the first time in a decade.”\n\nHe shared just how pivotal his presence has been not just on the field, but within the four walls of Belmore.\n\n"People across our club, not just his teammates, look up to him and he will not only hopefully finish his career as a Bulldog, but as one of our greatest captains,” he said.\n\n[caption id="attachment_206183" align="alignnone" width="1024"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 15: Stephen Crichton looks on during the NRL Pre-season challenge match between Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm at Belmore Sports Ground on February 15, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nCrichton shared just how proud he was to be remaining a Bulldog, while also assuring fans of his hunger to bring a premiership to Belmore.\n\n"I'm excited to stay here and grateful to be able to call myself a Bulldog," he said.\n\n"Ever since I came to the club last year it has felt like I belong here. I can't thank Gus and Ciro [Cameron Ciraldo] for everything they have done for me and my family.\n\n"While we've had a great turnaround in the last two years, I'm still not satisfied.\n\n"I want to help bring the Bulldogs the success this club and community deserves.”\n\nDespite earning three premierships with the Penrith Panthers, his two years in Belmore have convinced him that he has arrived where he belongs.\n\n"This is home for me now,” he said.