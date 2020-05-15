The ARL Commision has locked in the 2020 State of Origin dates, reports The Courier Mail.

The series will be held over three weeks on November 4, 11 and 18, with Channel Nine sticking with the traditional Wednesday night time slot.

It comes as ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has eased tensions with the code’s free-to-air broadcaster.

A source close the broadcasting talks said that while the dates have been finalised, the venues have not.

Adelaide Oval was originally slated to host its innagarual Origin game on June 3, with the South Australian government paying around $6 million for the rights.

Where the game will be played in NSW is another unknown, with the Sydney Cricket Ground set to host cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup from October 24.

Suncorp boss Alan Graham confirmed that Queensland’s Suncorp Stadium would be available to host two matches this season.

“We’re definitely be interested in two games,” Graham told The Courier Mail.

“If other venues are not available because of cricket commitments then we would definitely be available.

“We will certainly have our hand up for a couple of games and if the NRL is interested, we’re here to help.”