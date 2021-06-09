State of Origin is back for 2021, with both squads named and the first kick just hours away!

We’ve looked into our respective crystal balls to tip which state will come out on top, as well as the player who will take home the Wally Lewis Medal.

We have also named our top try-scorers, most impressive players and a surprising headline that will emerge at some point in the series.

Will the Blues bounce back this year? Or will the Maroons hold on to defend their shield from yesteryear?

Mitch Keating

Game I winner: NSW

Game II winner: QLD

Game III winner: NSW

Wally Lewis Medal: Jarome Luai

Top Try-scorer: Brian To’o

Most Impressive Player: Moeaki Fotuaika

Surprise Headline: Blues hand Maroons record defeat to clinch series

Ed Carmine

Game I winner: NSW

Game II winner: NSW

Game III winner: NSW

Wally Lewis Medal: Nathan Cleary

Top Try-scorer: Josh Addo-Carr

Most Impressive Player: Aside from Cleary and Addo-Carr, probably Brian To’o

Surprise Headline: Despite series whitewash, Harry Grant cements himself as the frontrunner for Kangaroos hooker role

Matt Clements

Game I winner: NSW

Game II winner: QLD

Game III winner: NSW

Wally Lewis Medal: Nathan Cleary

Top Try-scorer: Josh Addo-Carr

Most Impressive Player: Harry Grant

Surprise Headline: Kalyn Ponga to not play Origin in 2021

Dan Nichols

Game I winner: QLD

Game II winner: NSW

Game III winner: NSW

Wally Lewis Medal: Nathan Cleary

Top Try-scorer: Tom Trbojevic

Most Impressive Player: Tom Trbojevic

Surprise Headline: Reece Walsh debuts in game three for Maroons

Jack Blyth

Game I: NSW

Game II: QLD

NSW: NSW

Wally Lewis: James Tedesco

Top Try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell

Most impressive player: Cameron Munster

Headline: Blue’s prop Queensland’s newest Payne in the Haas

Jake Benoiton

Game I winner: NSW

Game II winner: QLD

Game III winner: NSW

Wally Lewis Medal: Nathan Cleary

Top Try-scorer: Josh Addo-Carr

Most Impressive Player: Cameron Munster

Surprise Headline: James Tedesco has quiet series but Blues too strong

Will Evans

Game I winner: QLD

Game II winner: QLD

Game III winner: NSW

Wally Lewis Medal: Cameron Munster

Top Try-scorer: Tom Trbojevic

Most Impressive Player: Christian Welch

Surprise Headline: First Golden Point Origin in 16 Years