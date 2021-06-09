State of Origin is back for 2021, with both squads named and the first kick just hours away!
We’ve looked into our respective crystal balls to tip which state will come out on top, as well as the player who will take home the Wally Lewis Medal.
We have also named our top try-scorers, most impressive players and a surprising headline that will emerge at some point in the series.
Will the Blues bounce back this year? Or will the Maroons hold on to defend their shield from yesteryear?
Mitch Keating
Game I winner: NSW
Game II winner: QLD
Game III winner: NSW
Wally Lewis Medal: Jarome Luai
Top Try-scorer: Brian To’o
Most Impressive Player: Moeaki Fotuaika
Surprise Headline: Blues hand Maroons record defeat to clinch series
Ed Carmine
Game I winner: NSW
Game II winner: NSW
Game III winner: NSW
Wally Lewis Medal: Nathan Cleary
Top Try-scorer: Josh Addo-Carr
Most Impressive Player: Aside from Cleary and Addo-Carr, probably Brian To’o
Surprise Headline: Despite series whitewash, Harry Grant cements himself as the frontrunner for Kangaroos hooker role
Matt Clements
Game I winner: NSW
Game II winner: QLD
Game III winner: NSW
Wally Lewis Medal: Nathan Cleary
Top Try-scorer: Josh Addo-Carr
Most Impressive Player: Harry Grant
Surprise Headline: Kalyn Ponga to not play Origin in 2021
Dan Nichols
Game I winner: QLD
Game II winner: NSW
Game III winner: NSW
Wally Lewis Medal: Nathan Cleary
Top Try-scorer: Tom Trbojevic
Most Impressive Player: Tom Trbojevic
Surprise Headline: Reece Walsh debuts in game three for Maroons
Jack Blyth
Game I: NSW
Game II: QLD
NSW: NSW
Wally Lewis: James Tedesco
Top Try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell
Most impressive player: Cameron Munster
Headline: Blue’s prop Queensland’s newest Payne in the Haas
Jake Benoiton
Game I winner: NSW
Game II winner: QLD
Game III winner: NSW
Wally Lewis Medal: Nathan Cleary
Top Try-scorer: Josh Addo-Carr
Most Impressive Player: Cameron Munster
Surprise Headline: James Tedesco has quiet series but Blues too strong
Will Evans
Game I winner: QLD
Game II winner: QLD
Game III winner: NSW
Wally Lewis Medal: Cameron Munster
Top Try-scorer: Tom Trbojevic
Most Impressive Player: Christian Welch
Surprise Headline: First Golden Point Origin in 16 Years