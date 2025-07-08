Game 3 of the 2025 State of Origin series will be played in Sydney on Wednesday evening, with the shield going on the line in a live decider.

Kick-off is set for 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday, July 9, and this is a full guide of how to watch the game on TV, or live stream it online.

The decider comes after the states split the first two games, with the Blues winning on the road in Brisbane during the opener, before the Maroons clung onto Game 2 in Perth after a dominant first half.

Things now return to the Olympic Stadium in Sydney, where the Blues have a healthy record and will be looking to lift the shield for the second time in a row after doing so in Brisbane last year.

How to watch State of Origin Game 3, 2025, on TV

If you're looking to watch the game on TV, then, as per the rest of the Origin series, there will only be one way to do so.

Unlike the rest of the regular season and finals series outside of the grand final, the Origin series have exclusive rights belonging to Channel 9.

Their coverage of the game will commence at 7pm (AEST), and Channel 9 can be found at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition, or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

How to live stream State of Origin Game 3, 2025, online

If you'd prefer to live stream the match, you'll be able to do so through 9Now.

Their online broadcast of the game will commence at the same time as the TV broadcast, and you'll simply need to sign up with a valid email address to a free account to access the broadcast.

You will be unable to use any other platforms such as Kayo Sports to live stream the game.