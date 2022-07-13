The 2022 State of Origin series has ended with three players being pinged by the match review committee for incidents during the decider as the Queensland Maroons managed to claim a 22-12 victory over the New South Wales Blues.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was charged twice for separate offences - one of which he may have been lucky to escape the sin bin for - while Matt Burton and Dane Gagai were both unsurprisingly charged heavily for the punch-up early in the second half.

Burton and Gagai came to blows just minutes after halftime following a break from Kalyn Ponga on the right-hand side.

While the Queensland star was eventually brought to ground, he left a trail of destruction behind him. Burton, attempting to get back on side, ran into Ponga, delaying his return into the attacking line.

Not taking kindly to Burton's actions, Gagai moved in off the wing and met Burton with a shoulder charge which knocked him to the ground and could have cost captain Daly Cherry-Evans a try further downfield, although he ultimately failed to ground the ball.

Both Gagai and Burton then threw punches at each other and were sent to the sin bin.

The match review committee have hit the duo with Grade 2 striking charges, which carry a penalty of 23 per cent of their match fees in Origin. In normal club football, both players would be facing suspensions, however, in Origin, more charges - particularly those which are first offences - are eligible for fines.

Tino Fa'asuamalaeaui was also charged in the incident for dangerous contact with the head and neck of Burton, being hit with a Grade 1 charge which carried a seven per cent of match fee fine.

Fa'asuamaleaui was also charged earlier in the match, hit with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge for a swinging arm to the head of Burton, with some suggesting he should have been sin-binned for the incident.

The charge carried a seven per cent of match fee fine, meaning Fa'asuamaleaui will give up 20 per cent in total.

Despite the charges, all three players will be free to line up for their respective clubs in Round 18.