The NSW Blues will travel to Suncorp Stadium to face the QLD Maroons in the 2024 State of Origin series decider.

While the main game will be what's on the minds of most, it's not all that will be taking place at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday as the state of Queensland turns it on for what will be a near-capacity crowd for the Origin series decider.

Kick-off in the main game between the Blues and Maroons is set for 8:05 pm (AEST), but the gates open over three hours earlier at 5:15 pm (AEST).

In between, a curtain-raiser between teams will take place between the Queensland Boys RISE Brisbane North versus the RISE Brisbane South followed by pre-match entertainment.

The game should wrap up at around 10 pm (AEST).

Here is the full schedule for the day of Origin 3.

Full schedule for Origin 3