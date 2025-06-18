Queensland's new captain Cameron Munster has been named man of the match in Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Taking over the captaincy mantle from axed former halves partner Daly Cherry-Evans, Munster led from the front all night with his running and kicking game to pilot the Blues to a tense victory.

The contest was a game of two halves, with Queensland flying out to an early lead, before almost being mowed down in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Munster didn't put a foot wrong though, scoring a try and running for 129 metres from 16 carries of the football.

Those runs brought with it a line break and a tackle break, but the stats sheet won't tell the whole story for Munster, who played a hand in most of what went right for Queensland.

He was also exceptionally gritty in defence, coming up with 21 tackles.