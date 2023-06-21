The Queensland Maroons are the State of Origin champions with a game to spare after a resounding victory on Wednesday evening in Brisbane.

The final 32 points to 6 scoreline told most of the story, with the Maroons dominant in the face of adversity during the first half before skipping away with the contest.

Here is how each player rated.

1. Reece Walsh - 8.5/10

Reece Walsh has started his Origin career in incredible shape. He was my man of the match in Game 1, and wasn't far away this time either. Ran the ball back hard all night, laid on a pair of try assists, added seven tackle breaks and was solid as anything in defence. His organisation of the Queensland defensive line is also top-notch and pretty clear for everyone to see. He will have a long Origin career.

2. Xavier Coates - 7

Probably struggled to have as much impact with the ball as he would have liked to, only averaging a tick over five metres per run from his 14 carries. Despite that, he was excellent under the high ball, defended well and scored a try.

3. Valentine Holmes - 8.5

Holmes had a few minor issues in defence, but they didn't lead to any issues. Other than that, he was outstanding in attack, crossing for a double. He was ever-present where he needed to be, always there in support and threatened the Blues line on multiple occasions. Also kicked four from six.

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - 7

Scored a try - his fourth at Origin level - and was involved in the build-up to another one. Scrambled really well in defence early on, too, as Queensland came under wave after wave of pressure from the NSW outfit. A really strong performance and is another player who will be an Origin one for a long, long time.

5. Murray Taulagi - 7.5

Taulagi's series will go down as one of the best defensive efforts by a winger in history. He has been unbelievable in shutting down the Blues and can take a lot of credit for the results the Maroons have paved. Did his job with the ball here, too, cracking 100 metres, scoring a try and assisting another.

6. Cameron Munster - 8

Could hardly call it a flashy brilliant display from Munster, but he was involved in everything. Ran the ball 26 times and was involved heavily in an attacking effort that ran away with the game in the second half.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans - 8

The Manly halfback and Queensland captain just keeps getting better with age. Ran the ball well but directed traffic for the Queenslanders and led a kicking game that was equally good under pressure in the first half as it was creatively brilliant in the second. Oh, and how about that defensive effort on Stephen Crichton?

15. Tom Flegler - 5

A fairly quiet performance from Flegler. Gave away a bad penalty in the first half but didn't miss a tackle and made the most of his five runs after being a late promotion to the starting side - just didn't get his hands on the ball nearly enough.

9. Ben Hunt - 5.5

Hunt came into the game under more pressure than any Queensland player. Requesting a release in the days leading up to Origin is something that could easily have gone pear-shaped, but he has a strong, albeit short, first stint and was solid again at the back end.

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - 6.5

Just a tick over 40 minutes for the Titans captain. Didn't have as much involvement as we have become accustomed to, with only 11 runs, but he was only one of two Queensland forwards not to miss a tackle, so has that going for him after playing through the difficult first half.

11. David Fifita - 7

That pass to set up Queensland's second try was suspect at best, but he did the hard yards to open up that opportunity. Speaking of hard yards, he did heaps of them in a gritty, determined first half. Really strong effort from a forward who is known for flash but dug deep for his state.

16. Reuben Cotter - 7.5

A late inclusion, Cotter spent time on both sides of the park and in the middle, putting in a complete performance for the Maroons. 118 metres from 12 carries, 44 tackles at a high efficiency. He has played three Origins now and has been among the best in all of them. He is absolutely built for this level, and even if his club form isn't great, he will be a permanent fixture of this Queensland team for years to come.

13. Patrick Carrigan - 8

Cracked the 100-metre barrier again, made 40 tackles and was at his workhorse-like best for the Maroons. More than that, though, the difference between he and his opposite number in attack and distributing the football was abundantly clear to see across the course of the 80 minutes.

8. Lindsay Collins - 8.5

From the effort to pick up a low grubber to forcing mistakes with defence, Collins's effort plays that won't show up on the stats sheet was phenomenal. What shows up on the stats sheet - 135 metres - was also enormous for the Maroons, and he was a deserving winner of the man of the match, which could have gone to a number of Queensland players.

12. Jeremiah Nanai - 5.5

Started his Origin return with a flick pass over the sideline that would have had Queensland doubters groaning but kept solid after that with no other errors. As always, though, Nanai's questions over defence will linger - he missed 6 tackles before scoring a late try.

14. Harry Grant - 6.5

Not the biggest impact the Melbourne Storm dummy half will make on a game of football, but provided solid service after having a lot of energy used in the first-half defensive slog.

17. Moeaki Fotuaika - 6

The recalled Titan brought fresh legs into the game during the second half and looks every bit the Origin player - 64 metres from 5 runs, solid defence and 4 tackle breaks. Expect him to be in and around this squad in the years to come if he continues playing as he has this year for the Titans.

Total: 120.5/170