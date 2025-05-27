If you can't get to a TV for Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series, you're in luck, with radio broadcasts of the series opener to also be available.

The NRL have a number of radio broadcasters who share coverage of the regular season, but come Origin time, they are all on deck to cover the game, meaning listeners will be spoilt for choice.

You can tune into the game through any of the following.

ADVERTISEMENT

ABC Radio (national)

Triple M Radio (national)

SEN Radio (national)

2GB Radio (Sydney)

4BC Radio (Brisbane)

The ABC and Triple M will broadcast their typical coverage onto the airwaves around the nation.

SEN, on the other hand, will broadcast the game into all of their major stations around the country, while their Sydney and Brisbane stations will have specific Blues and Maroons broadcasts geared towards the audiences of either state, instead of picking up the national broadcast.

In Sydney and Brisbane, you'll also be able to tune into the Nine Network's Radio options at 2GB and 4BC respectively, with both picking up the national broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kick-off is set for 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday evening.